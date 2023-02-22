Could This Ex-Pro Bowler Be Patriots Option After Titans Release?

The New England Patriots need help at offensive tackle. Could they buy low on a former Pro Bowler who just hit the open market?

Veteran tackle Taylor Lewan announced Wednesday on Twitter that the Tennessee Titans were releasing him.

“I hope I did enough to create something all the titan fans can be proud of,” Lewan tweeted after his podcast, Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With the Boys,” broke the news of his release. “I love you all.”

Lewan, a 2014 first-round draft pick out of Michigan, played nine seasons in Tennessee and made the Pro Bowl in three of them (2016-18) before being beset by injuries. The soon-to-be 32-year-old missed four games in 2019, 11 in 2020, four in 2021 and then 15 in 2022 after tearing the ACL in his right knee for the second time in three years.

In a Super Bowl week interview with the Titans’ official website, Lewan said he was progressing well in his rehab but hadn’t yet decided whether he wants to play another season or retire.

“Football, it is not something I can wake up five years from now and say: You know what dude? I am going to go play ball again,” Lewan said. “Once this chapter is closed, I am not a Brett Favre. I am not one of these guys that is going to retire and unretire. I am not going to do that. I am going to make a decision, and I’m going to stick with that decision. …

“I’ll say this: I would never step on a football field in my entire life and not be 100% in, because a lot of things happen — you look like an idiot, because you don’t play well, and you get hurt. For me, if I am going to play football, it will be at 100%.”