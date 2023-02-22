Video Released After Alvin Kamara Allegedly Involved In Las Vegas Brawl

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara likely will see the NFL turn up the heat after a video surfaced stemming from an alleged incident in Las Vegas following the Pro Bowl last February.

Kamara initially was arrested following the altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub. The star running back recently was one of four people indicted on charges including conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The video — which was viewed by the grand jury that indicted Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others — shows four men beating one man who is trying to run away. On Tuesday night, David Charns, a reporter for Las Vegas’ CBS affiliate, obtained and shared the video which came from outside the nightclub.

#BREAKING: Video evidence in the battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two others includes this surveillance of a brawl in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. More: https://t.co/bf4oXYSn4U pic.twitter.com/lONPPGNpri — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 22, 2023

Christopher Young and Percy Harris were indicted along with Kamara and Lammons, per multiple reports. They’re all being charged with conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Harris is identified as Kamara’s manager.

According to Charns, the first to break news of the fight, Darnell Greene was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub with a group of people, including the four indicted. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, which prompted Greene to swipe Kamara’s hand off him. Kamara then punched Greene after he swiped his hand and continued to punch him as Greene tried to run away. Kamara and the three men allegedly continued to kick and punch Greene until security intervened.

The four men then left in a limo and while in the limo, Kamara told the group, “I connected with the (expletive’s) jaw so hard,” court documents said.