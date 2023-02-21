Four Free Agents Red Sox Still Could Sign Amid Spring Training

Red Sox spring training is underway in Fort Myers, Fla., but that doesn’t necessarily Boston is finished roster-building.

Chaim Bloom and company have been steadily active since the 2022 Major League Baseball season ended, which suggests the Red Sox front office will continue looking around even with 2023 Opening Day less than a month away. All of the big fish are out of the pond, but there still is a number of players out there who potentially could make an impact for Boston this season.

With this in mind, here are four MLB free agents who the Red Sox still could sign as they tune up for the new campaign:

Brad Hand

Boston made significant — and necessary — changes to its bullpen over the offseason, but you can never have enough arms, right? Hand is a proven veteran who is only a few years removed from a string of three straight All-Star appearances and a 2020 season in which he led the American League in saves. The Red Sox could use the southpaw’s services, especially after losing multiple left-handed relievers over the offseason. Hand has some big-game experience, too, pitching in 10 playoff games since 2018.

José Iglesias

Iglesias started to make sense for the Red Sox the second Xander Bogaerts left Boston for San Diego. It wasn’t long ago that Iglesias arguably was the Red Sox’s best second baseman heading into the club’s 2021 playoff run that ended two wins shy of the World Series. Iglesias is silky-smooth with the glove, boasts a streaky bat and is plenty familiar with the Boston organization. The Red Sox traded for Adalberto Mondesí in wake of Bogaerts’ departure and Trevor Story’s surgery, but the 27-year-old has a concerning injury history. Iglesias could provide some security in the middle of the infield.

Jackie Bradley Jr.

We’re not sure where the Red Sox-Bradley relationship stands after the club released him last August, which capped JBJ’s second tour of duty in Boston at eight months. Bradley is a borderline liability in the batter’s box, but he plays virtually flawless defense and is a solid base runner. With Kiké Hernández now set to be the Red Sox’s starting shortstop and Adam Duvall carrying injury concerns, Bradley could provide some outfield depth as well as a veteran presence in the locker room. This one admittedly is a long shot, though.

Gary Sánchez

It would be pretty funny if the once-promising New York Yankees catcher ended up rejuvenating his career in Boston. The Red Sox should be very open-minded about their backstop situation, as neither Reese McGuire nor Connor Wong inspires a ton of confidence. Manager Alex Cora also admitted newcomer Jorge Alfaro needs to play catch up this spring. Sánchez is a weak defensive catcher but he makes up for it with his very powerful bat, something the Red Sox could use after losing Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez.