Six Memorable Players To Play For Both Celtics, Nets

In 1994, Anderson notched his first and only NBA All-Star appearance which was heavily a result of the confidence of former head coach Chuck Daly. With the Nets, Anderson averaged 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists and also played just seven playoff games through two NBA Finals chases. And after bouncing around journeyman style across the league, Anderson was traded to the Celtics in a seven-player deal after he refused to play for the Raptors in 1998 following a league-wide lockout.

Anderson’s arrival in Boston was amid the unbearable Rick Pitino coaching era. And while he did show signs of promise, the Celtics would be the team where Anderson would hit the downward spiral which reduced him to a shell of what he once was with the Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trailblazers. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.2 assists which was the last time Anderson would record a double-figure scoring average for the remainder of his NBA career.

The Celtics and Anderson did share one deep playoff run in the 2001-02 season where Boston fell — ironically enough — to the Nets, just two games shy of the NBA Finals. Anderson averaged 12.7 points and shot 40% from the field with 5.3 assists in the series which served as the end of his best years.

Ahead of the 2022-23 season began, a retired Anderson made his pick between the two teams:

“I don’t see it but with Kyrie and Kevin Durant, anything is possible. It can happen,” Anderson told Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports. “But this year, the Celtics are motivated after how they lost last year in the championship — they are motivated.”

Joe Johnson (2001-2022)

Career-high with Celtics: 23 points on Nov. 3, 2001 (vs. Milwaukee Bucks)

Career-high with Nets: 37 points on Dec. 16, 2013 (vs. Philadelphia 76ers)

In 2001, the Celtics selected Johnson with the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft. And had history been left alone at that, Johnson would’ve served as one of Boston’s all-time great draft selections. However, at the time, Boston was under the dark-clouded Pitino era. As opposed to allowing Johnson to grow into the seven-time All-Star and play alongside Pierce for years to come, the Celtics elected to take an alternative route and foolishly make of the franchise’s all-time worst decisions. Boston dealt Johnson along with two others to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Tony Delk and Rodney Rodgers in 2022.

Johnson had just played 48 games into his rookie season and was primed to become of the league’s most prolific scorers, yet the Celtics played themselves. Over the course of the next 12 seasons, Johnson made five All-Star Games and average over 20 points on five consecutive occasions with the Hawks. Meanwhile, Boston’s return of Delk and Rodgers would be nothing more than subpar role players for the Celtics and further highlight what could’ve been had the team not overmanaged their assets.

And while Pitino proceeded to prove he wasn’t cut out for the NBA, Johnson averaged 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 120 playoff games, which included three playoff runs with the Nets from 2012 to 2015. Johnson crossed paths with Pierce and Garnett following the iconic blockbuster for a 2013-14 run. At age 40 and after a four-year hiatus from the NBA, the Celtics signed Johnson in 2021 to a seven-day contract — far too late with “Iso Joe” already established as one of the organization’s all-time what if’s.

Stephon Marbury (1996-2009)

Career-high with Celtics: 11 points on March 27, 2009 (vs. Atlanta Hawks)

Career-high with Nets: 50 points on Feb. 13, 2001 (vs. Los Angeles Lakers)

Another local New York legend, Marbury or better known as “Starbury,” had a similar career path to Anderson. He was dealt from Minnesota to the Nets in a three-team trade that also involved the Bucks and 2008 Celtics champ Sam Cassell. Yet, the Nets weren’t destined for anything more than three consecutive playoffs with their best record (31-51) still 20 games below .500 in 2000.

Meanwhile, Marbury did his part. In the midst of his prime years, Marbury averaged 23 points with 3.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists in a Nets uniform. In 2001, his final campaign with New Jersey, he made his first career All-Star Game and averaged a career-high 23.9 points and shot 44.1% from the field. And after that season where Marbury flourished while the Nets were bottom-of-the-barrel tiered, the Nets dealt him to the Suns in exchange for Jason Kidd.

Fast forward after an eight-year run with the Suns and New York Knicks and Marbury made his curtain call run with the Celtics in 2009. Marbury was signed by Boston after he cleared waivers with the Knicks and the Celtics were done dusting off the confetti from their NBA Finals title over the Lakers.

“Our entire organization is confident in the belief that Stephon can play an important role in helping us to win another championship,” Ainge said, according to ESPN.

Well, that didn’t happen. Marbury proceeded to average just 3.8 points in 23 games played for the Celtics. Garnett suffered a leg injury, Boston was eliminated in seven games against the Magic in the Semifinals and Marbury’s NBA career had reached its end once and for all.