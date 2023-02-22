Tanner Houck Comes Into 2023 Red Sox Season With ‘Chip On Shoulder’

Tanner Houck already made it known prior to spring training what he would like his role to be for the Boston Red Sox this season.

But with the Red Sox having a crammed starting rotation and pitching out of the bullpen a likely option for Houck, the talented righthander looks to prove he deserves a chance to start games as he begins his fourth season with Boston.

“I come into every camp trying to earn a role, whatever that is,” Houck told reporters Tuesday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “I have a chip on my shoulder. I believe I know I can do it. And I know I can do it well. So go out there, put my best forward every day. And let them kind of make the decision from there.”

The 26-year-old Houck has experience in the big leagues both as a starter and a reliever. In 2021, he started 13 games and then saw his role flip-flop last season when he made 28 appearances out of the bullpen compared to only four starts.

Houck has performed well in whatever way the Red Sox have used him. As a starter in his career, he has posted a 4-6 record with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.116 WHIP to go along with punching out 107 batters in 92 1/3 innings. His numbers as a reliever aren’t drastically different, recording a 2.68 ERA and a 1.137 WHIP while totaling 57 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.

Houck had his 2022 campaign end prematurely due to a back injury and underwent surgery in early September to correct a disc issue. Houck has said he feels 100% now.

The health of Houck will be in the back of Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s mind as he figures out how to deploy him this season. But whatever role Houck ends up in, plan on seeing a lot of him.