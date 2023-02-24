Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Revisits Questionable Celtics Comment

Is Ja Morant beginning to regret one bold comment he made regarding the Boston Celtics?

Well, not exactly.

The Memphis Grizzlies star guard previously complimented the Celtics while simultaneously calling out the entire Western Conference. Morant, confidently as ever, claimed that the Celtics were the only team on his radar holding the Grizzlies back from the NBA Finals. At the time, the Grizzlies — similar to now — were flourishing while teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors were digging themselves an early season divot in the standings.

“I’m fine in the West,” Morant told ESPN.

Fast forward to the NBA All-Star break and Morant is well aware of how quickly that comment spread like a forest fire.

“They ain’t gonna let me live that one down,” Morant said, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Alongside Morant, sat Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, who all shared a laugh.