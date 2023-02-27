Is Jakobi Meyers Worth Latest Rumored Contract Estimate?

The New England Patriots are positioned for an offseason filled with many looming questions to address, one of which centers around wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers, 26, is set to embark on his free agency period, positioned himself to earn a payday. Entering the market as an unrestricted free agent following his one-year, $3.9 million contract with New England last season, the North Carolina State product’s next deal will be the first major payday since entering the league undrafted in 2019.

But according to the latest projection on Meyers’ next contract, it’ll likely require a major commitment in order for the Patriots to retain him, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“How a player’s market develops can often be unpredictable, and it takes only one team to blow it out of the water,” Reiss wrote Monday. “But if Meyers ultimately lands a deal consistent with those of his ilk, he’ll be earning in the range of $15 million to $20 million per season.

Such a contract would place Meyers as the highest annual earner on New England’s roster, surpassing linebacker Matthew Judon, who currently resides in that spot and is earning $13.6 million a year.

So, is Meyers worth retaining at that price?

While it’s ultimately up to head coach Bill Belichick, team owner Robert Kraft and the rest of the Patriots’ front office to decide, this bullet point on New England’s offseason agenda is perplexing. On the one hand, yes, the argument can be made that Meyers is among the top tier of receivers set to be available on the market this upcoming offseason. That’s fair. Yet, on the other hand, Meyers would be highlighting a class of options that lean more toward the underwhelming side. Aside from him, there are Michael Thomas, DJ Clark, Marvin Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster to choose from.