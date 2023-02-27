NFL Writer Encourages This Team To Sign Jakobi Meyers In Free Agency

An NFL writer believes an ideal landing spot for Jakobi Meyers resides in the Motor City.

Meyers’ first foray into free agency will come at a perfect time for the 2019 undrafted free agent. After two productive seasons as the Patriots’ No. 1 pass-catching options, Meyers will headline a weak wide receiver group on the open market. There figures to be widespread interest in the 26-year-old, who eclipsed the 800-yard receiving threshold in each of the last two campaigns.

During a recent NFL Network segment, Adam Rank listed four “ideal” player-team pairings he’d like to see come to fruition this spring. Rank attached Meyers to a club that flirted with a playoff spot in 2022.

“Jakobi Meyers, why don’t you head to Detroit? Yes, the Detroit Lions,” Rank said. “Outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, there is no team that had a better ending to their season. Think about the Lions. You ended the playoff aspirations of the Green Bay Packers, you might’ve retired Aaron Rodgers, you won your final game. That’s as close as Detroit has ever been to winning a Super Bowl. So, go out there, spend some of that money, bring in Jakobi Meyers. You get a receiving room with him, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams. This team could go out there and score a ton of points and you’re going to need it with that defense.”

The Lions probably wouldn’t win a bidding war for Meyers, as they already roster a legitimate No. 1 wideout and might have a budding star in Williams. Detroit also should commit the bulk of its available salary cap space to improve the weak defense Rank mentioned.

A team like the Houston Texans probably makes more sense as a landing spot for Meyers. New England also should try to keep the NC State product around seeing as the team needs him and it would make the starting quarterback very happy.