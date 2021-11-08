Bill Belichick Addresses Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors With Wideout Waived

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ll soon find out whether Odell Beckham Jr. will be taking his talents to New England.

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with the talented but controversial receiver last week. He’ll officially hit waivers Monday and, if unclaimed, would become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Patriots don’t have the available salary cap space to claim Beckham, but they have been rumored as potential suitors for the 29-year-old if he hits the open market.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, whom Beckham has lauded in the past, was asked during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” about potentially picking up the three-time Pro Bowler.

Here’s how Belichick responded to those prompts:

Question: No moves at the trade deadline, but obviously, the waiver wire is open for business. When you look at wide receiver or elsewhere, are you thinking about doing anything there?

Belichick: “We just got finished with Carolina and put a lot into that one, so I haven’t really talked about it. I don’t know.”