Jake DeBrusk Buries Clutch Goal In Bruins Win Over Kraken

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk delivered in a much-needed situation to stun the entire crowd in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night.

In a wild turn of events, the Bruins and Seattle Kraken went back and forth in the final frame of play before deciding on a winner. It began when Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz netted a go-ahead goal at 15:50, which appeared to pose a daunting challenge in place for the Bruins to overcome. But with Boston having no intention of adding to the loss column, the Black and Gold somehow found a way, as they’ve done all season long.

Brandon Carlo gave the B’s new life, delivering a response at 16:19 to even the game at 5-5 and perfectly positioning a late-game hero. And that’s exactly where DeBrusk came in and rose to the occasion. The 26-year-old netted a tip-in goal just over two minutes after Carlo’s goal.

Watch the madness unfold here:

Thanks to Carlo, DeBrusk and an overall gritty effort, the Bruins improved their league-best record to 44-8-5 with a 6-5 victory. For an added sweetener, the Bruins secured their revenge for Seattle’s shutout victory over Boston back on Jan. 12 in their last meeting.

“It was obviously a crazy atmosphere the whole game, the ups and downs of everything, the lead changes,” DeBrusk said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.