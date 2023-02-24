Jake DeBrusk Buries Clutch Goal In Bruins Win Over Kraken

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk delivered in a much-needed situation to stun the entire crowd in attendance at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night.
In a wild turn of events, the Bruins and Seattle Kraken went back and forth in the final frame of play before deciding on a winner. It began when Seattle’s Jaden Schwartz netted a go-ahead goal at 15:50, which appeared to pose a daunting challenge in place for the Bruins to overcome. But with Boston having no intention of adding to the loss column, the Black and Gold somehow found a way, as they’ve done all season long.
Brandon Carlo gave the B’s new life, delivering a response at 16:19 to even the game at 5-5 and perfectly positioning a late-game hero. And that’s exactly where DeBrusk came in and rose to the occasion. The 26-year-old netted a tip-in goal just over two minutes after Carlo’s goal.
Watch the madness unfold here:
Thanks to Carlo, DeBrusk and an overall gritty effort, the Bruins improved their league-best record to 44-8-5 with a 6-5 victory. For an added sweetener, the Bruins secured their revenge for Seattle’s shutout victory over Boston back on Jan. 12 in their last meeting.
“It was obviously a crazy atmosphere the whole game, the ups and downs of everything, the lead changes,” DeBrusk said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.
DeBrusk netted his third straight goal in as many games following his 17-game absence with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the Bruins notched their fifth straight victory. Boston will get set to face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Puck drop at Rogers Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you catch the game, plus a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.