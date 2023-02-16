Jaylen Brown Flexes Signed Jersey From Real Madrid Star

Jaylen Brown showed off an impressive gift he received from a Real Madrid star on his Instagram story Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics All-Star has been out the past five games due to a facial fracture, but his stellar season did get recognition from Vinícius Júnior. The 22-year-old Brazilian sent Brown a signed Real Madrid jersey as part of his compliment for Brown’s play.

“For Jaylen Brown, you are a star, and I live your style,” Vinícius’ wrote in his signature along with a smiley face.

This apparently makes Brown part of “Los Blancos” now, and it shouldn’t clash too much with Grant Williams’ support of Chelsea since Real Madrid play in La Liga and “The Blues” play in the Premier League.

The two clubs could face off in the UEFA Champions League, however. That’s only if Chelsea can beat Borussia Dortmund and if Real Madrid can beat Liverpool in the Round of 16.

That would make quite the watch party in the Celtics locker room if that matchup were to happen.