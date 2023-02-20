Red Sox’s Rob Refsnyder Has Faith In Kiké Hernández As Leader

It’s clear that Kiké Hernández has the support of Boston Red Sox teammates, who encourage him to fulfill a leadership role in 2023.

Outfielder Rob Refsnyder is among those individuals.

With a completely new-look Red Sox roster set to embark on a clean slate in 2023, Hernández — who led Boston through its last postseason run in 2021 — is set to adopt a new role with greater responsibility attached. Hernández is expected to hold down the fort at shortstop while teammate Trevor Story remains in recovery from his internal bracing procedure this offseason. This will give the 31-year-old with plenty of defensive versatility, a chance to showcase his leadership abilities.

And Refsnyder is all for it.

“It’s been cool watching Kiké, honestly,” Refsnyder said, per team-provided video. “Just how he goes about his business and he’s had so many big postseason moments. Sometimes he’s like this larger-than-life figure and it’s cool just watching him. He’s definitely gonna have to be like the clubhouse leader and I think he’s ready for it and I think he’s gonna be great at it.”

Just two years ago, Hernández completely took ownership of October baseball. He put the Red Sox on his back by hitting an insane .408/.423/.807 with five home runs, four doubles and nine RBIs over the course of 11 postseason games. He recorded a hit in each but one American League Championship Series contest against the Houston Astros, batting .385 through six games.

However, it isn’t just Hernández who Refsnyder is looking forward to watching first-hand in 2023.