NBA Rumors: Hawks Interested In Former Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

It appears Ime Udoka is close to no longer being the Boston Celtics’ problem.

The Atlanta Hawks, who recently moved on from head coach Nate McMillan after a disappointing start, reportedly have interest in the former Celtics head coach.

“Among the candidates being considered for the Hawks’ coaching vacancy, league sources say, is former Celtics coach Ime Udoka,” NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted Wednesday.

A potential union between Udoka and the Hawks makes sense, with some projecting the two sides to come together almost immediately after Atlanta parted ways with McMillan. The Hawks reportedly are looking for a coach who can lead their offense and defense into league’s Top 10, which is something Udoka did for the Celtics in his lone season in Boston.

Stein added to his report, noting Udoka isn’t the only option for Atlanta.

“Ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder is the only candidate that the Hawks have publicly acknowledged interest in as a potential full-time replacement for Nate McMillan. Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee has also been mentioned frequently in league coaching circles as a potential target,” Stein tweeted.

Udoka led the Celtics to an NBA Finals berth in 2022, but was suspended just days prior to the opening of training camp for the 2022-23 season for reportedly having a relationship with a female staff member that Boston deemed a violation of team policy.