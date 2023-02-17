Where Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Lands On NBA 3-Point Contest Board Tatum will hope to be the first Celtics since Paul Pierce to in win the contest by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

NBA All-Star weekend kicks off Friday, but the marquee events like the 3-Point Contest go down Saturday.

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, will play host to the top stars of the league as the NBA’s best shooters will go at it for bragging rights. Celtics star Jayson Tatum will participate in his second 3-Point Contest this weekend. He previously took part in the event in 2021 and also competed in the NBA Skills Challenge, an event he won in 2019.

Tatum will look to become the first Celtics player since Paul Pierce in 2010 to win the 3-Point Contest. He and Jaylen Brown also will be part of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the rest of the field along with their odds to win, per BetMGM.

Buddy Hield +425

Damian Lillard +425

Kevin Huerter +500

Jayson Tatum +550

Tyler Herro +550

Lauri Markkanen +650

Tyrese Haliburton +650

Julius Randle +800

Randle was a replacement for Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who suffered a left ankle sprain this week. Oddsmakers kept it close this season with his Portland teammate listed as a co-favorite with Hield.

Tatum is in the middle of the pack, which makes him a worthwhile wager to win. He is top 10 in the league in 3-pointers made and attempted, but his 35.7% field-goal percentage leaves a lot to be desired compared to the field. Hield is shooting 42.6% from behind the arc this season.

But Tatum has developed a faster release, and if he can get into a rhythm, he has the potential to make some noise. A $100 bet on the Celtics star would pay out $650.

You also can’t count out the big men like Markkanen and Randle. Karl-Anthony Towns won the 3-point contest last season, so there is precedent. The Utah Jazz forward is probably a better bet since he is shooting 41.3% from behind the arc compared to the New York Knicks forward’s 33.8% shooting mark. A $100 bet on Markkanen would pay out $750.

The point is to buy into volatility in these kinds of exhibition contests and not buy too much into the favorites because there’s always room for a surprise to pop up.