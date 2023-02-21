NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys ‘Intrigued’ By Top QB Prospect

Expect trades in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A bunch of teams need a quarterback and there are a few signal-callers in this year’s class who could become franchise cornerstones.

One of those players is C.J. Stroud, who apparently is drawing interest from a team that many assumed was dead set under center.

The Cowboys are “intrigued” by Stroud, according to Sports Illustraded’s Mike Fisher. Fisher’s source didn’t clarify how Dallas might go about landing the Ohio State product, but he insisted America’s Team “absolutely” is intrigued by the 21-year-old.

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in Todd McShay’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft, so the Cowboys obviously would need to make a major move up the board if they wanted to land the 6-foot-3, 215-pound QB. In fact, McShay currently has four signal-callers going inside the top 10, so there might not be a top-tier option available when Dallas is first scheduled to pick at No. 26.

Making this situation all more fascinating is Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year extension with a reported $126 million guaranteed in March 2021. Prescott is under contract with Dallas through the 2026 season, so Jerry Jones and company will need to decide if they think Stroud has enough potential for the franchise to start phasing out a Pro Bowl QB who’s owed a ton of money and doesn’t turn 30 until late July.

And speaking of age, Jones isn’t getting any younger. The Cowboys owner seemingly is starving for another Lombardi Trophy, and if he believes Stroud gives Dallas a better chance of contending than Prescott, one has to imagine he’d consider pulling out all the stops.