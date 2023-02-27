Devin McCourty Shuts Down Mac Jones ‘In The Building’ Rumors

It sounds like Devin McCourty got wind of last week’s bizarre controversy involving Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

In case you missed it, team broadcaster Scott Zolak made headlines after openly wondering whether Jones has been “in the building” this offseason. Zolak said Jones should be at Gillette Stadium studying the playbook with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, and presented his remarks in a manner that suggested he had inside knowledge of Jones’ offseason habits.

There was just one problem: NFL rules prevent Jones and other players from working directly with coaches, including going over plays, this early in the offseason. Plus, recent workout videos prove that Jones actually has been in New England since the end of the regular season.

That brings us to Monday morning when McCourty offered a passionate defense of the 24-year-old quarterback.

“He’s in that building right now doing different things,” the longtime Patriots safety said during a “Good Morning Football” appearance on NFL Network. “Working with guys, talking to guys. That’s what he wants. He wants to be that quarterback.

McCourty added: “He wants to win. And I think that’s what it’s about. He comes from a winning pedigree at Alabama. He wants to do those things.”

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

Jones will enter his third season facing immense pressure after an underwhelming sophomore campaign. Despite putting together an impressive rookie season, Jones regressed in Year 2 to the point that many Patriots fans would like to see New England make a change at quarterback.