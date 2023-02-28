Patriots Reportedly Will Work Out Mac Jones’ Former Alabama Receiver

The New England Patriots reportedly are showing interest in a receiver who played with quarterback Mac Jones and was coached by recently hired offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

Former Alabama wideout Slade Bolden is scheduled to work out for the Patriots, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday morning. Reiss also noted Bolden is healthy after dealing with a sports hernia.

The Patriots reportedly worked out Bolden last April before the 2022 NFL Draft, as well. He said last year that he models his game after longtime Patriots slot receiver Julian Edelman.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound slot man most recently spent time with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 campaign before he was released in October. He went undrafted.

Bolden previously played three seasons at Alabama (2019-2021) where he caught 68 passes for 713 yards with four touchdowns in 30 games. He was a college roommate and a close friend of Jones.

Jones started for the Crimson Tide during the 2020 campaign while O’Brien served as the franchise’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Bolden’s final season in Tuscaloosa.