Julian Edelman Reacts To Hat Tip From Wide Receiver Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

A potential Patriot has done his fair share of homework on one of the better players in New England’s franchise history.

As he met with reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden revealed he’s modeled his game after Julian Edelman. The Patriots legend caught wind of Bolden’s remark and reacted in typical Edelman fashion, photoshopping his own face on what’s become one of the more popular Bill Belichick gifs.

The Patriots’ potential interest in Bolden goes beyond what the slot wideout could bring to New England’s offense. Bolden was college roommates in Tuscaloosa with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and spent last season working with Bill O’Brien, who served on Belichick’s staff for five seasons.

Bolden probably won’t hear his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft until Day 3. But that could be the sweet spot for the Patriots to take a chance on him, as their history drafting wide receivers in early rounds is pretty rough.