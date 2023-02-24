Red Sox Tweak First-Base ‘Equation’ With New Spring Training Signing

The Boston Red Sox added another non-roster invitee Friday before their spring training opener against Northeastern University: first baseman/outfielder Daniel Palka.

It’s hard to imagine Palka cracking the Red Sox’s Opening Day roster, with their outfield seemingly set and Triston Casas (another left-handed hitter) likely penciled in as Boston’s starting first baseman to begin the season. But Palka offers organizational depth, which shouldn’t be overlooked given Casas’ inexperience at the major league level and the 2022 struggles of fellow first baseman Bobby Dalbec.

The Red Sox could break camp with Dalbec, a right-handed hitter, or option him to Triple-A Worcester. It simply might depend on his performance this spring. He’s kind of nearing a crossroads. And whatever path Boston chooses presumably will impact Palka’s usage, but the 31-year-old nevertheless is a noteworthy addition when you consider the Red Sox’s lack of first base depth in the upper minors.

“I think this is more about the scouting department just adding to the equation,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday, per MassLive. “It’s not needs or whatever. It’s just getting deeper. And that’s the most important thing. I don’t know how much we’re going to add in the upcoming weeks. But I know they’re working hard to see who’s out there, what we can bring to the equation or who wants to come here. At the end of the day, all those guys that have some big league experience but don’t have contracts, it’s up to them sometimes. And I’m glad that he’s here.”

Palka hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2019, a season in which he slashed just .107/.194/.179 with two home runs, four RBIs and 35 strikeouts in 30 games (93 plate appearances). He spent the last two seasons at Triple-A — first with Rochester of the Washington Nationals organization and then with Syracuse in the New York Mets system — after playing in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2020.

There’s definitely some swing and miss to Palka’s game, which has prevented him from reaching his ceiling as a third-round pick with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. But he boasts plenty of raw power, as well, most evident by the 27 homers he launched in 124 games (449 plate appearances) as a rookie with the Chicago White Sox in 2018.

Palka split time between first base, the outfield and designated hitter the last two seasons at Triple-A. First base is the most seamless fit for him in the Red Sox organization, because, as mentioned, Boston’s outfield mix already is rather crowded.