Matthew Judon Brings Up Raiders Loss To Push Back Against Bizarre NFL Theory

There’s plenty of strange theories when it comes to the NFL, but former Houston Texans star Arian Foster may have come up with the most bizarre one.

Foster added fuel to the conspiracy fire that the NFL is rigged when he said this week that he was given a script every year during training camp detailing how the season would play out.

That is definitely a far-fetched idea, and one New England Patriots star defender Matthew Judon certainly doesn’t believe. He pushed back against Foster’s theory by pointing out the wild conclusion to this season’s Patriots road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Who TF wrote the Vegas ending?” Judon tweeted Wednesday.

The final seconds of that contest were something beyond anything even Hollywood could have drummed up. On the last play of the game, Rhamondre Stevenson lateralled the ball to Jakobi Meyers, who ran backward nearly 10 yards before inexplicably trying to throw a pass to Mac Jones near midfield.

Meyers’ attempt was intercepted by Chandler Jones, who bulldozed the Patriots quarterback and took off for a touchdown with triple zeroes on the clock.

It was one of the most astonishing endings to a game in NFL history that really no one could have predicted.