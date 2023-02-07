Matthew Slater Opens Up On Retirement Decision, Coaching Plans

Will Matthew Slater run it back for another season as the Patriots’ special teams captain?

The 37-year-old hasn’t made a decision, but he at least is considering the possibility of continuing his playing career.

Slater looked and sounded like a player ready to call it quits after New England’s season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills. During a recent appearance on “Tim Hatch Live,” the future Patriots Hall of Famer offered insight into his decision-making process.

“It’s something that we’re still very much praying through,” Slater said, as transcribed by Pats Pulpit’s Bernd Buchmasser. “I have to be honest, it’s one of the most difficult decisions of my life. You know you have a passion and a love for something, but things change in life. Things change, and it’s not just about what I want now. I have to consider what Shahrzad (Slater’s wife) wants, I have to consider what’s best for our children.

“So, we’re praying through it. I’m not closing the door, I’m not saying, ‘Yay’ or ‘Nay.’ I’m going to take my time and hopefully hear from the Lord on it.”

It’s worth noting that Slater’s interview was recorded two weeks ago. So, it’s possible his mindset has changed in the days since.

Slater, who reportedly has been at Gillette Stadium throughout his offseason, also touched on whether he’d consider coaching in the future.