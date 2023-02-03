Red Sox Trade Franklin German To White Sox For Minor-League Pitcher

Boston acquired Theo Denlinger from Chicago

The Red Sox announced a trade with the White Sox on Friday ahead of their spring training schedule starting Feb. 24.

Boston traded Franklin German to Chicago in exchange for minor-league pitcher Theo Denlinger. This comes after the Red Sox on Wednesday added 10 non-roster invitees to their spring training roster.

Denlinger recorded a 4.47 ERA and five saves with Double-A Birmingham and High-A Winston-Salem in 2022. The 26-year-old was selected by the White Sox in the seventh round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of Madison College. The right-hander owns a 4.15 ERA through 65 innings with 13.43 strikeouts per nine innings over 56 career minor-league appearances — all in relief.

German was designated for assignment on Jan. 30 following the Matt Barnes trade to the Miami Marlins. The right-hander made his Major League Baseball debut in 2022, when he made five relief appearances with Boston. He allowed eight earned runs across four innings. The 25-year-old was named the organization’s 2022 Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year after going 5-2 with seven saves. He recorded a 2.72 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 43 appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox officially got their preparation for spring training going with “Truck Day” on Friday. Opening Day is March 30.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
