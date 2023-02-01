Red Sox Add 10 Non-Roster Invitees To 2023 Spring Training Roster

The Boston Red Sox just took another step toward solidifying who will be in major league camp when spring training opens in Fort Myers, Fla., later this month.

The Red Sox on Wednesday added 10 non-roster invitees to their 2023 spring training roster. The group includes five pitchers and five position players.

Here’s the full list, per the club’s press release:

Dan Altavilla, RHP

Taylor Broadway, RHP

Durbin Feltman, RHP

Victor Santos, RHP

Chase Shugart, RHP

Christian Koss, IF

Matthew Lugo, IF

Ryan Fitzgerald, IF/OF

Nick Sogard, IF/OF

Stephen Scott, C

The Red Sox now have 21 non-roster invitees, in addition to a full 40-man roster. The list includes nine pitchers and 12 position players (two infielders, three outfielders, three infielders/outfielders and four catchers).

Boston’s equipment truck is scheduled to depart Fenway Park and head toward the team’s spring training complex at JetBlue Park this Friday. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to participate in their first full workout Feb. 15, with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Feb. 20. The Red Sox’s first spring training game is scheduled for Feb. 24, and Opening Day is March 30.

The Red Sox are coming off a 2022 season in which they finished in last place in the American League East, so it’ll be important for manager Alex Cora and company to set a positive tone at Fenway South. It’s been an eventful offseason for Boston, which lost Xander Bogaerts in Major League Baseball free agency but signed Rafael Devers to a 10-year contract extension and added several new faces.