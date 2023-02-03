Why A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick Deserve Super Bowl Prop Bet Attention The Eagles haven't had to lean on A.J. Brown -- yet by Claudia Bellofatto 1 hours ago

We may have NHL All-Star weekend, the NBA in full swing and MLB spring training just a few weeks away, but make no mistake, the NFL will still reign supreme in the gambling world up until the final Super Bowl LVII whistle blows.

From betting Gatorade bath colors to national anthem length, the prop market will have hundreds of options to choose from come Sunday. You can find plenty of those unique wager breakdowns on NESNBets.com, but for now, let’s stick to two props from the more traditional markets.

A.J. Brown over 70.5 receiving yards (-110, PointsBet Sportsbook)

Brown’s numbers don’t jump off the page this postseason, but not much was needed from anyone on the Eagles offense after going up 28-0 at halftime against the Giants in the divisional round before blowing out San Francisco 31-7 in NFC Championship Game. The fourth-year star led the team in targets in those two matchups, so the resulting yards shouldn’t concern you much. As the main weapon in the passing game, Brown averaged more than 8.5 targets with 88 receiving yards per game in the regular season, posting a career-best 1,496 receiving yards in his first season in Philly. Plus, he’s now facing a defense in the Chiefs who finished second-to-last in DVOA defending against the No. 1 wide receiver. This number is up to 72.5 in most books. He should clear both, but sometimes 2 1/2 yards could be the difference, and this will likely only get higher by kickoff, so grab it now.

Haason Reddick 2-plus sacks (+500)

Any time you see an enticing price like this, you know it’s a longer shot. Still, it’s worth some beer money (less than your full unit) as $20 wins you $100 if this hits. This game will be won in the trenches. There’s no beating Patrick Mahomes without getting him on the ground. Reddick finished the regular season tied with Myles Garrett for second in sacks (16) behind Nick Bosa. Garrett opened the season as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year while Bosa finished the season as a -1100 favorite to win. The former Cardinals first-round pick is ready to prove why he belongs alongside those two names. He has two or more sacks in four of the last six games, and as we saw in the AFC title game, Mahomes’ mobility is limited while recovering from his ankle injury. Reddick led a historic effort by an Eagles defense that led the NFL with 70 sacks this season, third-most in NFL history. Even with elite protection, Reddick could be the difference maker in this game and it’s worth sprinkling some money on him to do so. If you’re feeling really frisky, two big-time sacks and a clutch turnover could lead to Super Bowl MVP — which has Reddick priced at 35-1.