Sam Kennedy Explains Why There’s Pressure On Red Sox In 2023

Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy is well aware of the road ahead in 2023.

While 2022 offered some rather underwhelming results, including a third playoff miss in the last four seasons, it’s no secret that the Red Sox need to respond. Boston finished dead-last in the American League East division after being just a year removed from coming two wins of a World Series appearance in 2021. But with a demanding market in the city that has set a high bar, maintaining a competitive nature is where expectations lie.

And as members of the team gathered for spring training duties on Monday, Kennedy addressed that very elephant in the room.

“The pressure’s definitely on the 2023 Red Sox,” Kennedy said, according to MassLive. “It’s always on in Boston. We talked a little bit about that in the team meeting: Expectations from our fan base are high and they should be high. We have no excuses. We have all the resources. We have the best fan base in baseball that allows us to put a team out there that should be built to compete.”

With several departures, who played key roles in Boston’s 2018 World Series win — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi — fans became uneasy about the organization’s direction ahead of the clean slate of a season, starting March 30 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox, well aware that improvements were necessary heading into 2023, made a series of additions to their lineup, rotation and bullpen this past offseason. They explored the trade market, the free agency market and even internationally, which resulted in a new-look squad. Plus the cherry on top of retaining new face-of-the-franchise Rafael Devers on an extension that’ll keep him in Boston for the next decade.

Kennedy also acknowledged the vibe that fans presented during Winter Weekend with him, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry in attendance, and what it revealed.