Projecting Red Sox’s Opening Day Lineup As Spring Training Begins

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has a litany of new pieces to pencil into the starting lineup this season.

With several departures and additions this offseason, there are only three players — Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo — who earned the start on Opening Day last year who are expected to be in the lineup when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

Cora could go many different ways when it comes to his lineup. But he has already made it known he wants balance throughout the batting order, meaning he doesn’t want to put left-handed hitters back-to-back.

With that in mind, here’s a projected Opening Day lineup for the Red Sox:

1. Masataka Yoshida, Left field

2. Kiké Hernández, Shortstop

3. Rafael Devers, Third Base