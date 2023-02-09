Russell Westbrook Rumors: These Teams Could Pursue Guard If Bought Out

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant weren’t the only future Basketball Hall of Famers traded ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook’s tumultuous Lakers tenure ultimately lasted less than two full seasons. Los Angeles said goodbye to the nine-time All-Star on Wednesday in a three-team deal that also involved Minnesota and Utah. Westbrook might not even set foot in Salt Lake City, though, as it’s widely expected that he will be bought out by the Jazz, who clearly prioritized a future Lakers first-round draft pick in the blockbuster.

Westbrook obviously isn’t viewed in the same regard as he was when he won the MVP award as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017, but the 34-year-old seemingly could be a valuable asset in the right situation. The Clippers and the Bulls apparently believe this to be true, as both teams will show interest in Westbrook if he’s let go by Utah, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT.

The Clippers definitely could use some point guard help, as the group of Terance Mann, John Wall and Reggie Jackson doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence for an LA team that should be able to contend for a title with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the way. The Bulls aren’t in the championship conversation, but Chicago might just feel inclined to add a backcourt body now that it looks like Lonzo Ball won’t be available this season.

Will Westbrook be a game-changer for his next team? Probably not. But it shouldn’t take him long to find NBA work if the Jazz buy him out.