Was Mac Jones Channeling Tom Brady In This Motivational Message?

The 2016 season was an “FEA year” for Tom Brady. Mac Jones might be carrying that same energy into 2023.

Last week, Jones posted the following comment on a video shared by Nic Shimonek, a former Texas Tech quarterback who’s training him this offseason:

“Consistency and RE EARN THE RESPECT thru work!!!! #FEA”

It’s not clear what message Jones was trying to convey with that hashtag. But to Brady, those three letters were a motivational mantra that drove him through one of the defining seasons of his career.

The former New England Patriots star adopted it in 2016, as he was preparing to return from the four-game Deflategate suspension he served at the start of that season.

“From the suspension standpoint, once that was over, that was over,” Brady recalled in his “Man in the Arena” docuseries. “That was in the past. I wasn’t going to dwell on that. It was an FEA year. FEA meant ‘(Expletive) ’em all,’ man. They ain’t cheering for you anyway, so you may as well go out there and win. Because we’re going to go please everybody and get everybody to like us by losing? (Expletive) that. We’re not doing that. We’re going to go (expletive) ’em all.”