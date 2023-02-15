Five Takeaways From Bruins’ Thrilling Overtime Win Vs. Stars

The Bruins earned a comeback win in overtime against the Stars on Tuesday, but it couldn’t have been done without a strong third period.

Boston made it a 2-2 game midway through the final 20 minutes to force overtime where David Pastrnak sealed the win to give his team its 40th win of the season — the first NHL team to reach this mark.

It didn’t look so great for the Bruins at the beginning, but just as we’ve seen so many times this season, a strong third period made all the difference.

Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ win.

Pavel Zacha continues to shine

New Jersey Devils fans were excited to see Zacha get traded. He never quite reached his ceiling while in New Jersey, but Zacha has been a seamless fit as a member of the Bruins. That trend continued Tuesday with a two-point night, including the game-tying goal in the third and an assist on Pastrnak’s game-winner. Zacha now has 37 points on the year, a new career-high for the forward.

“(Zacha) was outstanding all night,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after the win. “He took pucks to hard areas. The goal was great, but he had a couple of plays where he was taking it to the net, and (Jake) Oettinger made really good saves on him. He was dangerous all night long. He’s one of our main penalty killers, and he’s a big part of what they were able to do (Tuesday).”

Bruins’ identity returns

Prior to the All-Star break, the Bruins looked as if fatigue had caught up to them at times. They suffered their first losing streak of the season. It almost looked as if that was going to happen again Tuesday, but the Bruins returned to their dominant ways in the third period and showed just why they’re the NHL’s best team in those final 20 minutes.