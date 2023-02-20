What Key Patriots Free Agents Would Make If Franchise-Tagged

In all likelihood, the Patriots won’t place a franchise tag on any of their free agents this offseason. Jakobi Meyers is their top player set to hit the open market, but he probably isn’t worth the one-year salary that would come with a tag.

But what if New England goes against the grain and slaps a franchise tag or transition tag on one of its impending free agents?

The window for applying tags opens Tuesday with the deadline set for March 7, a week before the start of free agency. However, it’s important to note that there are three different kinds of tags that come into play: non-exclusive franchise tags, exclusive franchise tags and transition tags. Of the three, the non-exclusive tag is the most common, with the transition tag (last applied in 2020 to Kenyan Drake) the least common.

Teams can use one tag per offseason. There are multiple differences between all three, but we’ll focus on the key aspects of each.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: Based upon the top five salaries at the player’s respective position. A player who receives this tag can negotiate with other teams, but the original team has the first right to refuse or match the contract. If the original franchise refuses to match, they receive two first-round draft picks from the team that signs the player.

Exclusive franchise tag: Based upon the top five salaries at the player’s respective position. A player who receives the tag can’t negotiate with other teams.

Transition tag: Based upon the top 10 salaries at the player’s respective position. Other teams can negotiate with the player, and the original team would not receive draft-pick compensation if the player signs elsewhere.