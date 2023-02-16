Why ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Is Better Books Companion Than Harry Potter Movies

Nevertheless, the story you craft for yourself can be rewarding, regardless of what house the Sorting Hat puts you in. (You can pick your own if you don’t like his choice.) Most of your schoolmates — bolstered by impressive voice-acting performances — are legitimately interesting and will involve you in quests that usually give you a good excuse to explore areas of the world you otherwise might not see. I had far more fun interacting with students and teachers than I did with the game’s big villain, a high-powered goblin named Ranrok.

Typically, I’m not big into dialogue trees. I want to play a video game, not spend hours picking and choosing what I’m going to say to people. But I found “Hogwarts Legacy’s” dialogue system more interesting than most, as it allowed me to craft my wizard’s personality in subtle ways — including being a jerk.

My biggest gripe with the story is the lack of consequence.

There’s no morality system to speak of, meaning I can kill and raise hell at will with no repercussions. It can feel jarring to run around Hogwarts and just break everything you see and cast spells on a whim. Sometimes it feels like you’re operating in some parallel universe, as characters act like you aren’t even there unless you choose to interact with them.

As for the story’s connection to the Harry Potter books and films, the game goes out of its way to provide as much connective tissue as possible. There’s a ton of lore to investigate, from creatures and plans to paintings of famous wizards and witches. There’s basically a small Harry Potter encyclopedia within the game that you either can embrace or ignore. There also are some recognizable names, including some Weasleys, among many others.

Obviously, we’re not going to spoil the ending. But just know that some of your decisions — like, for example, choosing to master the Dark Arts and learn the Killing Curse — will impact which ending you get.

ENEMIES

One of the game’s biggest weaknesses is villain diversity — or lack thereof.

Despite taking place in a universe that has numerous “Fantastic Beasts” (and books on where to find them), “Hogwarts Legacy” has a thin assortment of villains. You’ll fight a bunch of goblins, guards and spiders, and not much else. It’s a shame, because memorable villains and enemies could’ve turned this game into an all-time classic. Just ask anyone who played “Elden Ring.”

Still, battling groups of villains can be very fun, especially as you learn to enhance your spells and tweak your character’s build. The enemies effectively become a blank, meaningless canvas for you to paint whatever kind of magical chaos you want.

The combat combinations & Builds are to much fun in #HogwartsLegacy



I?m currently running the curse build where if I apply curses to multiple enemies I can kill 12 with Avada Kedavra



What build are you guys rocking? pic.twitter.com/3DT5BULuiB — Joshra (@JoshraCast) February 14, 2023

GEAR

Another thing that “Hogwarts Legacy” does very well.

Aside from a frustrating lack of storage options, the game’s gear and customization system is a total treat. There’s an endless amount of hats, glasses, gloves, wand handles, scarves, robes and shirts for you to choose from, with each boosting either your character’s offense or defense. Some outfits are standard; others are totally ridiculous. You can make your character look however you want.

For me, exploring every nook and cranny to find a chest that might have a new piece of gear was a delight. Having to throw most of them away due to the lack of storage was frustrating, but “Hogwarts Legacy” found a way to make up for it.

Take “Elden Ring”, for example. In that game, you basically had to choose whether you wanted to wear gear that made you look cool or made you stronger. There was no point in finding a middle ground.

In “Hogwarts Legacy,” you can keep a certain piece of gear’s attributes while overlaying it with something you think looks better. Keep the defensive buffs of the boring fedora, but make it look like the scarecrow hat that you sold earlier in the game when you ran out of storage.

It’s a wonderful touch, and something I hope other RPGs replicate in the future.

NO QUIDDITCH?

This is a huge, almost unforgivable bummer.

There is absolutely zero Quidditch in “Hogwarts Legacy”. You’re told at the beginning that the Quidditch season was canceled due to a serious injury suffered by a student the previous year — and that’s it. You never get to take to the skies as Slytherin’s seeker or Gryffindor’s keeper.

It’s hard not to feel that the omission of Quidditch is due to timing/budget issues, rather than a story decision. The potential benefits of it being in the game are too great. Anyone who played “Final Fantasy X” as a kid can tell you how much fun an in-game fake sport can be when done well.

It really is too bad, because flying on a broomstick in “Hogwarts Legacy” feels just right. So does flying on a Hippogriff, for that matter. Some of my favorite moments in the game were flying around the castle and finding secret areas to check out.

Here’s hoping Avalance finds a way to include Quidditch in the inevitable “Hogwarts Legacy” sequel.

I wasn’t sure what to expect with “Hogwarts Legacy”. I admittedly didn’t watch many trailers, check out gameplay reveals or take part in early access. I largely went in blind.

As someone who’s flicked by playings of “The Goblet of Fire” on FreeForm more times than I can count, I thought I’d had enough Harry Potter for one lifetime. I haven’t been itching for a return to Universal Studios.

But it didn’t take long for this game to hook me and capture my imagination. I’ve spent the equivalent of nearly two days playing “Hogwarts Legacy” — probably not something I should brag about — and plan on devoting many more hours to seeing what the game has to offer.

Not since reading the books have I been this interested in the world of Harry Potter. And, if I’m being honest, I’m more likely to play this game again than I am to re-read the books or re-watch the movies.

Final verdict: 9/10.