Top NFL Draft Prospect Considers Mac Jones ‘Best’ Trash-Talker

INDIANAPOLIS — The New England Patriots are used to having a great trash-talking quarterback. Tom Brady was famously good at it, and Cam Newton was no different, albeit with a different style.

And it sounds like Mac Jones is capable of carrying the torch.

While speaking with reporters Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, safety prospect Jordan Battle was asked to identify the top trash-talker he faced during his career at Alabama. He identified Jones, whom he played with for two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

“The best trash-talker I faced at Alabama? Slick Mac Jones,” Battle said. “I’ll take Mac Jones. Probably the best trash-talker.”

So, what’s Jones’ trash talk sound like?

“It was just like some slick stuff,” Battle said. “Like, he’d complete a pass, and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m coming at you every play.’ OK, I like that. Keep coming. I’m gonna catch a pick one day.”

Battle isn’t the only Alabama product who shared fond memories of Jones this week.