Patriots Reportedly Met With This First-Round QB At Combine

No one expects the Patriots to select a quarterback in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. But that didn’t stop them from meeting with one of this year’s top QB prospects.

New England interviewed Florida’s Anthony Richardson at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to a report from The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Schultz listed eight other teams Richardson has met with, nearly all of whom have uncertain quarterback situations. Those included the clearly QB-needy New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.

Source also says Anthony Richardson has met with the #Giants and #Lions, as well as a few more teams. https://t.co/Sn37NVetn7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2023

Mac Jones has yet to establish himself as a no-doubt franchise signal-caller in New England, but quarterback is not viewed as a draft need for the Patriots. Head coach Bill Belichick put Jones in an unfavorable situation this season with poor offensive coaching and a leaky O-line, and there’s reason to believe the third-year pro can improve in 2023 with new coordinator Bill O’Brien now running the offense.

At the very least, the Patriots are much better off behind center than teams like the Jets, Raiders and Panthers, who don’t have a starting-caliber passer on their roster.

Also, Richardson doesn’t fit the mold of what Belichick typically looks for in his QBs. His combination of size (6-foot-4, 232 pounds), arm strength and athleticism has earned him comparisons to Cam Newton, but at this point in his career, he doesn’t possess the accuracy, mechanics and decision-making ability that New England traditionally has coveted.