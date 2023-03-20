Baker Mayfield Notes He’ll ‘Never’ Be Tom Brady At Bucs Introduction

Baker Mayfield was officially introduced as the newest Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Monday and made one thing clear when speaking for the first time.

If it wasn’t already known, Mayfield is not Tom Brady.

The 27-year-old wanted to set the record straight, filling the void left by Brady — Mayfield’s predecessor in Tampa Bay. Following Brady’s retirement this offseason, Mayfield joined the Buccaneers on a one-year, $4 million agreement. And before even taking the field, Mayfield wanted to set the record straight with his new squad.

“Listen, I’m never going to be Tom Brady,” Mayfield told reporters, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “There’s a reason why he’s won so many Super Bowls. He’s the greatest of all time — there’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to try to be Tom. I’m going to be me. That’s what’s gotten me to this point. We’re going to do it differently.”

Mayfield split his fifth NFL season, playing for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams while losing nine of a combined 12 games played with both teams.

He threw for 2,163 yards with a 60 completion percentage, totaling 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions. With last season ending in underwhelming fashion for Mayfield and the Panthers, 2022 marked the second straight season that he’s missed NFL playoff contention.

Now joining the Bucs, Mayfield will look to guide Tampa Bay following its wild card loss against the Dallas Cowboys with Brady as the signal caller. Mayfield has made just two playoff appearances, dating back to his time with the Cleveland Browns.