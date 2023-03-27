Bill Belichick Believes This Patriots Offseason Move Was ‘Big One’

Bill Belichick answered most of the questions he faced Monday morning with vague generalities.

But when a reporter asked about the Patriots re-signing cornerback Jonathan Jones, New England’s head coach deviated from his tight-lipped schtick.

Belichick raved about Jones, who will return for an eighth season with the Patriots after signing a new two-year contract earlier this month.

“That was a big one,” Belichick told reporters at the NFL annual meeting in Phoenix. “Especially with Devin (McCourty retiring), (Jones) gives us a lot of leadership presence back there. He’s been a great player for us for a long time in a lot of different roles, including the kicking game, which is where he started.

“He epitomizes what we want in a Patriot player. It’s great to have him.”

One of Jones’ greatest assets is his versatility. Primarily a slot cornerback for his first six seasons, he became one of New England’s starting outside corners in 2022 and — outside of a few difficult matchups against Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs — played well in that role. Jones also has some NFL experience at free safety, so he could factor into the Patriots’ plan to replace McCourty, their longtime starter at that spot.

Jones, who turns 30 in September, re-signed on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period, before the official start of free agency.