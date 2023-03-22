What Jalen Mills’ Reported Return, Position Change Mean For Patriots

Jalen Mills the cornerback is gone. Say hello to Jalen Mills the safety.

In a surprise twist, The Score’s Jordan Schultz on Wednesday reported Mills is staying with the Patriots — and changing positions.

“I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season,” Schultz tweeted.

Last week, it appeared Mills’ Patriots tenure was over, as multiple outlets reported New England planned to release the veteran defensive back. Instead, the sides agreed on a “revised” one-year contract worth up to $6.1 million, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The exact terms of that deal weren’t immediately shared, so it’s unclear how Mills’ return will impact the Patriots’ salary cap. Releasing him would have cleared roughly $5 million in cap space.

But with the 28-year-old back in the fold, it will be fascinating to see how New England constructs its secondary this season.

Mills was a starting outside cornerback for the Patriots in 2021 and 2020, and that’s been his primary position for much of his seven-year NFL career. But he hinted at a potential switch early last week when he tweeted: “Y’all know I really play safety, right?”