Brad Marchand Has Comical Reaction To David Pastrnak Extension

David Pastrnak has cashed in with a cool $90 million contract extension from the Boston Bruins. And now Pastrnak’s longtime teammate is hoping he’ll be able to do the same.

Well, as it relates to Pastrnak, at least.

“He better be buying everything today, moving forward,” Bruins winger Brad Marchand told reporters with a smirk after Pastrnak signed the eight-year extension Thursday, per the team. “I think that’s the expectation now.”

Pastrnak, who was set to hit free agency following the conclusion of the current campaign, now is under contract through the 2030-31 season. The 26-year-old will have an annual cap hit of $11.25 million.

“Yeah, happy for him,” Marchand said. “He’s been having an incredible year. And obviously his body of work is there, he’s been a great plater for this team for a long time. Good to see him get rewarded. Nice to have it done so it’s not hanging over his head, and the team’s head, moving forward and you can just focus on playing and trying to have a good run here.”

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron added of Pastrnak: “Obviously it’s great for him to get it done. He’s obviously been an impactful player for us. I’ve said many times, he’s a game-breaker. He has that ability and he just keeps taking his game to the next level. So obviously we’re super happy for him.”

Pastrnak will get to continue his eventful day Thursday night as the Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.