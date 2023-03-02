David Pastrnak Contract Details: Reported Breakdown Of New Bruins Deal

David Pastrnak signed on the dotted line Thursday, inking an eight-year contract extension with the Bruins that’ll keep him in Boston through the 2030-31 NHL season.

The Bruins announced the deal carries an annual cap hit of $11.25 million, bringing the total value to $90 million. But NHL insider Pierre LeBrun added some additional details shortly after the news broke.

According to LeBrun, Pastrnak will receive $63.5 million in salary and $26.5 million in signing bonus money, which breaks down annually as follows:

Year 1 (2023-24): $13 million ($8.5M salary + $4.5M signing bonus)

Year 2 (2024-25): $13 million ($8.5M salary + $4.5M signing bonus)

Year 3 (2025-26): $12.5 million ($8.5M salary + $4M signing bonus)

Year 4 (2026-27): $11.25 million ($8.25M salary + $3M signing bonus)

Year 5 (2027-28): $11.25 million ($8.25M salary + $3M signing bonus)

Year 6 (2028-29): $10.5 million ($7.5M salary + $3M signing bonus)

Year 7 (2029-30): $9.5 million ($7M salary + $2.5M signing bonus)

Year 8 (2030-31): $9 million ($7M salary + $2M signing bonus)

Fellow TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger added that Pastrnak’s deal includes a full no-move clause for the first five years, then modified trade clauses for the final three years.

The Bruins had been negotiating with Pastrnak’s agent, JP Barry, since September, per LeBron, representing an “absolute grind of a negotiation.” But it all worked out for both sides, with Pastrnak clearly serving as the long-term face of the franchise moving forward.

Pastrnak, selected in the first round (25th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, has spent his entire nine-year career with Boston, cementing himself as one of the league’s most prolific goal scorers. The 26-year-old entered Thursday with 42 goals and 38 assists for 80 points in 60 games so far this season for the NHL-leading Bruins.