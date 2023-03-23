Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Credits His Mother For His Coaching Style

We’ve all seen it; a football player makes the game-winning catch and thanks his mom. The basketball player nails the jumper as time expires to secure the victory for his team, and he thanks his mom.

The list goes on and on.

So when Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked about his coaching philosophy, he credited his mother.

“My glass is half full. I think I get that from my mom,” the Bruins bench boss told reporters in a team-provided video. “I don’t think she’s ever had a bad day in her life.”

Montgomery disclosed how he presents information to the Black and Gold players after games.

“It tends to be more about how are we going to get better. This is how we’re going to get better,” Montgomery explained. “I get jacked up about telling the players how we’re going to improve.”

Even though the Bruins sit atop the NHL standings, Montgomery said there are always things to improve on during games, and though he thrives to be positive, sometimes he just has to be honest.