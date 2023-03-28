Here Are All Approved NFL Rule Changes For 2023 Season

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a host of rule changes for the upcoming 2023 season, including a celebrated tweak to its jersey number regulations.
Most notably, the NFL now will allow all players except for offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0, which had been out of circulation since the early 1970s.
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who wore No. 0 in college, expressed his excitement over that change on Twitter, and the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly announced that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be adopting it this season.
The league also made another, more subtle alteration to its numbering system.
Punters and kickers now can wear any number from 0-49 and 90-99, which will allow non-specialists to scoop up more of those precious single-digits. So, don’t be surprised if you see whoever Jake Bailey’s replacement is in New England rocking No. 47 or 99 this season.
Previously, punters and kickers operated under the same restrictions as quarterbacks, with only Nos. 1-19 available to them.
Most of the other rule changes were minor and likely will go unnoticed by most fans. One worth noting: The league approved a joint proposal from 25 teams to reduce the number of preseason roster cut deadlines from two to one. That means clubs no longer will be required to trim their roster to 80 players before the final 53-man cutdown date.
Here is the full list of 2023 rule changes, via the NFL’s official release:
2023 Approved Playing Rules Summary
1. By Philadelphia; amends Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to permit the use of zero (“0”) as a jersey numeral; to allow kickers and punters to use any jersey numeral between 0-49 and 90-99.
3. By Los Angeles Chargers; amends Rule 4, Section 6, Article 3 and Section 7, Article 4, to make the adjustment of the play clock following an Instant Replay reversal consistent with other timing rules.
7. By Houston; amends Rule 15, Section 1, Article 2, to expand the Replay Official’s jurisdiction to allow for review on failed fourth down attempts.
10. By Competition Committee; to change the definition of a launch to leaving one or both feet.
11. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for tripping a personal foul.
12. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegally handing the ball forward consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.
13. By Competition Committee; to make the penalty for illegal punts, drop kicks, or placekicks consistent with other illegal acts, such as illegal forward passes.
15. By Competition Committee; to prevent the offense from benefitting by an extension of the half as a result of their foul.
17. By Competition Committee; to clarify use of the helmet against an opponent by removing the “butt, ram, spear” language from Article 8 and incorporating those actions into Impermissible Use of the Helmet.
2023 Approved Bylaws Summary
3. By Competition Committee; to change the claiming period to Monday for players who are waived on the Friday and Saturday of the last week of the regular season.
4. By Competition Committee; to insert Strength of Victory as the second tiebreaker for awarding contracts.
5. By Competition Committee; to adjust the rules for postseason signings to account for standard elevations rule; to freeze postseason rosters at 4:00 p.m. New York Time on the Wednesday following the last week of the regular season
2023 Approved Resolutions Summary
G-2. By Buffalo; to make the regular season and postseason roster transaction deadlines the same; changes the transaction deadline for Saturday night postseason games to 4:00 p.m., New York time on Saturday.
G-3. By Los Angeles Chargers; to provide greater clarity as to a player’s availability for a game.
G-4. By New Orleans, Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Carolina, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota, New York Jets, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Washington; to establish one preseason roster reduction date and related procedures.