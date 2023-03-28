Here Are All Approved NFL Rule Changes For 2023 Season

NFL owners on Tuesday approved a host of rule changes for the upcoming 2023 season, including a celebrated tweak to its jersey number regulations.

Most notably, the NFL now will allow all players except for offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0, which had been out of circulation since the early 1970s.

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, who wore No. 0 in college, expressed his excitement over that change on Twitter, and the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly announced that wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be adopting it this season.

The league also made another, more subtle alteration to its numbering system.

Punters and kickers now can wear any number from 0-49 and 90-99, which will allow non-specialists to scoop up more of those precious single-digits. So, don’t be surprised if you see whoever Jake Bailey’s replacement is in New England rocking No. 47 or 99 this season.

Previously, punters and kickers operated under the same restrictions as quarterbacks, with only Nos. 1-19 available to them.