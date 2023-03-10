Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Laments Passive Offense In Loss To Oilers

BOSTON — There was every indication in the first period that the Boston Bruins were going to run away with things against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner proved to be incredibly shaky in the opening frame, allowing two soft goals in from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. In past games this season, the Bruins would have kept the pressure on until Skinner fully wilted.

But that moment never came for the Bruins as their offense uncharacteristically turned lackluster while the Oilers stormed back from a two-goal deficit to steal a 3-2 win at TD Garden and snap Boston’s 10-game winning streak.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery thought one of the major errors for his club to have the tide turn against them was their offense becoming too passive.

“Passed up too many opportunities to push the lead,” Montgomery said. “We were a very non-competitive team offensively tonight.”

Montgomery added: “Turning down shots, not driving to hard areas, not winning enough battles to create O-zone time. So, that’s a good lesson for us to learn because they played well.”

Marchand certainly agreed with his coach, believing the Bruins didn’t take full advantage of their offensive opportunities and will need to learn from the mistake going forward.