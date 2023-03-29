Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Short In Late-Period Comeback Attempt

BOSTON — The Bruins saw their seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, falling to the Nashville Predators, 2-1, at TD Garden.

The B’s fell to 57-12-5 on the season while the Preds improved to 37-28-8.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This game was chock full of sloppiness.

The Bruins uncharacteristically set the tone for that sloppiness, sleepwalking their way into five penalties and a few ugly turnovers. The Predators were just as bad, committing five penalties of their own and turning the puck over nine times. Even the officials followed suit, as there were multiple occasions where a team would commit a penalty and be in clear possession of the puck without a whistle to stop play.

Boston was able to get clean entries fairly often, but would find themselves out of position in the offensive zone and fail to get a shot on net. When they did get one on net, it would be without a screener and make for an easy save by Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

The uninspiring first 40 minutes lit a fire under the Bruins, who came out hot in the third period and sustained momentum throughout the stanza. They just couldn’t put one home to pull off another come-from-behind win.