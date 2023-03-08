Celtics’ Grant Williams Reportedly Playing Through Nagging Injury

The Boston Celtics have had a rotating cast of players appear on the team’s injury report since the All-Star break.

Grant Williams has been absence from the list, but he reportedly isn’t playing at 100%, either.

According to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, who cited sources, Williams is dealing with a ligament strain in his right elbow that has been made worse by inflammation in the area. Weiss noted that Williams re-aggravated the injury in a practice before the Celtics loss to the Knicks in double overtime Sunday.

Weiss added that the injury has caused Williams pain when he turns or grabs with his right hand.

It appears the ailment popped up for the 24-year-old just prior to the All-Star break. He made a quick appearance on the Celtics injury report with right elbow swelling prior to a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 14, but ended up playing in that contest.

Williams has played below his standard since the extended time off, and it’s reasonable to think the injury might be playing a part in some of his struggles. He’s averaging just 5.0 points on 33% shooting since the All-Star break and surprisingly didn’t play in last week’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a coach’s decision.

The fourth-year pro, who is aiming for a sizable contract this offseason as he will be a restricted free agent, seemed to get back on track Monday against the Cavaliers when he made 4-of-6 attempts — all of which were 3-pointers — and finished with 12 points.