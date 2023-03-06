Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Three Starters Vs. Cavaliers

The Celtics are in the midst of a late-season skid and things certainly won’t get any easier Monday night as Boston travels to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Celtics, who lost to the New York Knicks in double overtime on Sunday night, will be without three starters against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs. Jayson Tatum has been ruled out with a left knee contusion, Al Horford will miss the contest with lower back stiffness and Robert Williams continues to deal with a left hamstring strain.

Boston enters Cleveland having lost three of its last four.

It’s no surprise to see Horford or Williams ruled out. The veteran Horford has yet to play the second night of a back-to-back this season and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Sunday that Williams likely will miss the next week to 10 days due to his injury.

Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a torn ACL this offseason and has yet to play this season, also was ruled out.

The Cavaliers opened as a 2.5-point home favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook immediately after Boston’s double-overtime loss at TD Garden. Cleveland was moved to a 6.5-point favorite two hours before Tatum officially was ruled out, hinting bookmakers were in the know behind the scenes. Cleveland is an 8-point favorite as of 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

Tipoff between the Celtics and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.