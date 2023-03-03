Check Out How Kyle Busch Gets ‘Locked In’ For NASCAR Race

Busch hopes for back-to-back wins in the NASCAR Cup Series

by

2 hours ago

Kyle Busch hopes for back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins Sunday, and Richard Childress Racing driver gave some insight as to how he’s preparing for Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old took home the checkered flag at Auto Club Speedway last week to earn his first win under RCR, which didn’t come as a surprise to his fellow drivers.

The season still is young, but Busch likely will want to win another race soon, preferably with his family watching him.

DraftKings Sportsbook has him as the favorite to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 6-1 with Kyle Larson below him at 7-1.

Busch showed off his preparation for this Sunday’s race on social media with the caption, “getting (locked) in for this weekend.”

The two images Busch posted show him sitting in an airplane face-to-face with his son. Of course, his sponsored energy drink is visible in a front-facing and back shoulder shot. He also could be seen checking out some footage from a previous race.

Busch has done a lot of talking since his move from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR, so he knows he’ll have to keep performing at a high level to make sure whatever he said doesn’t blow back up in his face.

More NASCAR:

Check Out How Kyle Busch Gets ‘Locked In’ For NASCAR Race
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche
Previous Article

NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Golden Knights Game Picks
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton
Next Article

Four Takeaways From Bruins’ History-Making 7-1 Win Vs. Sabres

Picked For You

Related