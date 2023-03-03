Check Out How Kyle Busch Gets ‘Locked In’ For NASCAR Race

Kyle Busch hopes for back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins Sunday, and Richard Childress Racing driver gave some insight as to how he’s preparing for Las Vegas.

The 37-year-old took home the checkered flag at Auto Club Speedway last week to earn his first win under RCR, which didn’t come as a surprise to his fellow drivers.

The season still is young, but Busch likely will want to win another race soon, preferably with his family watching him.

DraftKings Sportsbook has him as the favorite to win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 6-1 with Kyle Larson below him at 7-1.

Busch showed off his preparation for this Sunday’s race on social media with the caption, “getting (locked) in for this weekend.”

Getting ? in for this weekend. ?? pic.twitter.com/EddLQdoZ1R — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 2, 2023

The two images Busch posted show him sitting in an airplane face-to-face with his son. Of course, his sponsored energy drink is visible in a front-facing and back shoulder shot. He also could be seen checking out some footage from a previous race.