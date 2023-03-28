Check Out These Shots From Inside New Red Sox Clubhouse

The Red Sox roster isn’t the only thing that will look a little different this Major League Baseball season.
Boston’s clubhouse at Fenway Park got quite the makeover for the upcoming season, which includes large televisions that look like jumbotrons and new locker stalls with red backlighting, to name a few upgrades. The changes are part of the improvements Fenway made throughout the offseason.
The stalls, which are custom maple lockers, include closable doors and have more space for players to store their belongings. The new clubhouse also features an all-new LED lighting system, sound system and a brand new seating area.
Check out some of the photos:
The comforts of home certainly look welcoming.
The Red Sox will use their new clubhouse Thursday afternoon when they open up their 2023 season against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 2:10 p.m. ET on NESN.