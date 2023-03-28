Check Out These Shots From Inside New Red Sox Clubhouse

The Red Sox roster isn’t the only thing that will look a little different this Major League Baseball season.

Boston’s clubhouse at Fenway Park got quite the makeover for the upcoming season, which includes large televisions that look like jumbotrons and new locker stalls with red backlighting, to name a few upgrades. The changes are part of the improvements Fenway made throughout the offseason.

The stalls, which are custom maple lockers, include closable doors and have more space for players to store their belongings. The new clubhouse also features an all-new LED lighting system, sound system and a brand new seating area.

Check out some of the photos:

A peek inside the new @RedSox clubhouse ahead of Opening Day ? @nesn pic.twitter.com/SqJnU3D8IS — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) March 28, 2023

Some more views of the new @RedSox clubhouse pic.twitter.com/rQbcfYAAKo — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) March 28, 2023

The comforts of home certainly look welcoming.