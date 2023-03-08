Syracuse Vs. Wake Forest Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

A trip to the quarterfinals of the 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament is on the line Wednesday afternoon in North Carolina.

Syracuse and Wake Forest are set to meet for the first contest of the tournament’s second round. The eighth-seeded Orange (17-14, 10-10) and No. 9 Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10) finished the regular season with identical conference records and nearly the same overall marks, but Jim Boeheim’s team earned the higher seed with a head-to-head win at JMA Wireless Dome this past Saturday.

Wake Forest is a 3.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday’s game. The winner advances to play top-seeded Miami on Thursday at noon.

Here’s how to watch the Wake Forest-Syracuse matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 8 at noon ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ACC Network