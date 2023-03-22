Devin McCourty Shares Eye-Opening Steve Belichick Story

Steve Belichick has, for the last several seasons, been one of the primary leaders of a perennially successful Patriots defense.

But in his first year as a New England position coach, he was woefully unprepared for that role.

During an appearance this week on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast, recently retired Patriots safety Devin McCourty revealed that head coach Bill Belichick informed the younger Belichick shortly before the start of offseason workouts in 2016 that he was being installed as the team’s new safeties coach.

Steve Belichick had been a defensive assistant for the previous four seasons but had never led a position group. And New England’s safety room at the time was stocked with experienced, Super Bowl-winning veterans.

McCourty recalled the then-30-year-old Belichick’s first positional meeting following his promotion.

“The one thing that I’ve loved about Steve is his honesty,” McCourty said. “I remember Steve takes over (after) Pat Graham left, (former safeties coach Brian Flores) is moving to linebackers coach, and Steve said Bill tells him two weeks before the offseason program starts that he’s going to be the safeties coach.

“Now he’s walking in the room, it’s me, Pat Chung, Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner. We’ve got all these veterans — I’m older than Steve, Pat’s older than Steve, he played with Duron (at Rutgers) and he’s probably the same age as Nate — and he walks in and goes, ‘Yo, I’m going to be honest with y’all. I don’t know what the F I’m doing right now. My dad told me two weeks ago that I was even going to have this job.’ And now I’m just sitting here like, ‘I don’t know, what’s next?’ And that first year, we all just worked together.”