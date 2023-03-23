Did DeAndre Hopkins Tease AFC East Landing Spot With Cryptic Post?

We’re at the point of the NFL offseason where every cryptic tweet or post is going to elicit a reaction from both media members and football fans.

DeAndre Hopkins, for better of worse, turned into an example of that Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The Arizona Cardinals wideout, who’s been involved in trade speculation for weeks, posted a photo of him in the driver’s seat of a red car on his Instagram story Wednesday night. Nothing wrong there, right? Well, the fact Hopkins included the Bob Marley song “Buffalo Solider” in the background, while clearly displaying the lyrics, caught the attention of many.

Check it out here courtesy of Bills reporter Sal Capaccio, who screen captured the post:

I have no idea what these things mean or not, or if players just do it to mess with people, but this was just posted to DeAndre Hopkins Instagram a few minutes ago: pic.twitter.com/s02iUVpWmH — Sal Capaccio ? (@SalSports) March 22, 2023

It prompted many to question whether Hopkins might know a trade to the Buffalo Bills is on the horizon. Then again, it could be a very simple photo and song Hopkins enjoys.

Nevertheless, the thought of Hopkins landing with quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs and the Bills gets the wheels turning. It would make for a lethal combination of wideouts. And it certainly wouldn’t please those rival Patriots fans, especially given how New England has been linked to Hopkins for weeks.