This Report Doesn’t Bode Well For DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots Trade

DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the New England Patriots has continued to gain steam ever since the Arizona Cardinals wideout first was involved in trade speculation.

One well-sourced Patriots reporter said last week there is a “reasonable chance” Bill Belichick could part with what it takes to acquire Hopkins. That came after Hopkins admitted he’s been hearing trade talks, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated the Hopkins-Patriots trade could work and New England being viewed as the betting favorite.

However, those positive trends were halted a bit Sunday as one well-respected Cardinals reporter spoke with a source who pumped the brakes.

“If they are going to give him away and Hopkins is willing to play on a reduced contract, I could see it,” the source told Cardinals reporter Howard Balzer. “But that seems unlikely to me.”

The Cardinals reportedly are seeking a second-round pick and a conditional pick or player in a trade for Hopkins. Should the Patriots trade for Hopkins this offseason, they would inherit base salaries of $19.5 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024.