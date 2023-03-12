This Report Doesn’t Bode Well For DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots Trade

'... But that seems unlikely'

by

21 minutes ago

DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the New England Patriots has continued to gain steam ever since the Arizona Cardinals wideout first was involved in trade speculation.

One well-sourced Patriots reporter said last week there is a “reasonable chance” Bill Belichick could part with what it takes to acquire Hopkins. That came after Hopkins admitted he’s been hearing trade talks, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated the Hopkins-Patriots trade could work and New England being viewed as the betting favorite.

However, those positive trends were halted a bit Sunday as one well-respected Cardinals reporter spoke with a source who pumped the brakes.

“If they are going to give him away and Hopkins is willing to play on a reduced contract, I could see it,” the source told Cardinals reporter Howard Balzer. “But that seems unlikely to me.”

The Cardinals reportedly are seeking a second-round pick and a conditional pick or player in a trade for Hopkins. Should the Patriots trade for Hopkins this offseason, they would inherit base salaries of $19.5 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024. 

More NFL:

This Report Doesn’t Bode Well For DeAndre Hopkins-Patriots Trade
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Previous Article

Five Snubs As College Basketball’s March Madness Bracket Unveiled

Picked For You

Related